Indonesia Inflation Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Indonesia will on Monday release May figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, overall inflation was up 0.25 percent on month and 3.00 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 1.82 percent.

Japan will provide Q1 numbers for capital spending; in the previous three months, capex was up 16.4 percent on year.

Several of the regional countries will see May results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global, including Australia (Judo Bank), Indonesia, Japan (Jibun Bank), the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam and China (Caixin).

Finally, the markets in Malaysia (Agong's birthday), Thailand (Queen Suthida's birthday) and New Zealand (king's birthday) are closed on Monday and will re-open on Tuesday.