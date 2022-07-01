|
01.07.2022 12:11:29
Indonesia Inflation Increases Sharply In June
(RTTNews) - Indonesia's consumer prices increased at a faster than expected rate in June, data from statistics bureau showed on Friday.
The consumer price index increased 4.35 percent year-over-year in June, following a 3.55 percent rise in May. Economists had expected inflation to accelerate to 4.17 percent.
Core inflation was 2.63 percent in June, while economists had forecast 2.72 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.61 percent in June, following a 0.40 percent increase in the previous month. The expected monthly inflation was 0.44 percent.
Prices for food, beverages and tobacco grew the most, by 1.77 percent annually, and transportation costs increased 0.30 percent from the previous month.
Prices for household equipment, equipment and routine maintenance, and clothing and footwear grew by 0.53 percent and 0.16 percent, respectively.
Prices for health increased 0.17 percent and those of recreation, sports, and culture groups rose 0.12 percent.
