|
01.09.2022 19:55:26
Indonesia Inflation Rises Less Than Expected
(RTTNews) - Indonesia's consumer prices increased at a less than expected rate in August, data from statistics bureau showed on Thursday.
The consumer price index increased 4.69 percent year-on-year in August from 4.94 percent in the previous month. Economists had expected inflation to rise 4.90 percent.
Core inflation was 3.04 percent in August. Economists had forecast a growth of 3.0 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.21 percent in August, after a 0.64 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had forecast a fall of 0.05 percent.
Prices for food, beverages and tobacco declined the most by, 1.80 percent monthly in August and transportation costs decreased 0.08 percent.
Prices for information, communication, and financial services fell 0.03 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Fokus: ATX klar im Plus -- DAX legt deutlich zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich vor dem Wochenende stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbucht Gewinne. Die Märkte in Fernost tendierten am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.