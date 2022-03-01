Indonesia Manufacturing PMI Ebbs In February - Markit

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Indonesia continued to expand in February, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.2.

That's down from 53.7 in January, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. It also beat forecasts for 49.9.

This represented a sixth straight month of improving business conditions across the Indonesian manufacturing sector, though the latest improvement was the slowest seen over this period.

Manufacturing production continued to expand but saw the rate of growth ease markedly in February as a surge in COVID-19 infections and higher input costs affected output. New business, including foreign sales, likewise saw a slowdown in growth, which was also linked to the pandemic.