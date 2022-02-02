Indonesia Manufacturing Sector Accelerates In January - Markit

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Indonesia continued to expand in January, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 53.7.

That's up from 53.5 in December, and it moves farther above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

This represented a fifth straight month of improving business conditions across the Indonesian manufacturing sector, with the rate of improvement the strongest since last November.

Demand for Indonesian manufactured goods rose at the fastest rate in three months at the start of the year which, alongside better production conditions, contributed to a further steep expansion of manufacturing output. Supporting the overall increase in sales was stronger foreign demand, with new export orders rising at the fastest rate on record in January.