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01.10.2026 02:53:29

Indonesia Manufacturing Sector Climbs Into Expansion - S&P Global

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Indonesia moved back up into expansion territory in September, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.4.

That's up from 49.8 in August and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Demand for Indonesian goods strengthened in September, with the volume of new orders increasing at the fastest rate since February. Higher new orders reflected rising demand and the start of new projects.

Supporting the overall rise in new business, exports increased for the second month running and at the strongest rate since May 2022. The revival in demand led to a renewed increase in manufacturing production, following July's slight decline.

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