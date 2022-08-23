Indonesia Rate Decision On Tap For Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate (3.50 percent), deposit facility rate (2.75 percent) and lending facility rate (4.25 percent) all unchanged.

Australia will see August figures for its manufacturing, services and composite indexes from S&P Global; in July, their scores were 55.7, 50.9 and 51.1, respectively.

Singapore will release July numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts calling for an increase of 4.7 percent on year for overall inflation - up from 4.4 percent in June. Core CPI is expected to accelerate to an annual 6.9 percent from 6.7 percent in the previous month.

Taiwan will provide July figures for industrial production and retail sales; in June, output rose 0.73 percent on year and sales jumped 22.5 percent on year.

Japan will see August figures for its manufacturing, services and composite indexes from Jibun Bank; in July, their scores were 52.1, 50.3 and 50.6, respectively.