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12.05.2026 09:55:12

Indonesia Retail Sales Fall 1.9% In April

(RTTNews) - Indonesia's retail sales showed a renewed decline in April, preliminary survey data from the Bank Indonesia showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales fell 1.9 percent year-over-year in April, reversing a 3.4 percent growth a month ago. Moreover, this was the first decrease since May 2025.

On a monthly basis, retail sales plunged 10.0 percent versus a 10.3 percent surge in March. The decline was influenced by the normalization of public demand following the national religious holidays of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr.

The 3.4 percent increase in March was primarily driven by annual sales growth in the spare parts and accessories, cultural and recreational goods, and food, beverages, and tobacco groups, final figures revealed.

In terms of prices, the survey respondents expect inflationary pressures are projected to increase in the next three and six months, namely June and September 2026.

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