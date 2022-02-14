Indonesia Retail Sales Growth Accelerates In January

(RTTNews) - Indonesia's retail sales growth accelerated further in January driven by automotive fuels and clothing, data from Bank Indonesia showed on Monday.

Retail sales were up 16.0 percent on a yearly basis, faster than the 13.8 percent rise in December and 10.8 percent increase in November.

On a monthly basis, retail sales were down 2.4 percent after a 7.6 percent growth in December.

Retailers expect mild inflationary pressure in March and June in response to price corrections caused by adequate supply of goods and services, coupled with the smooth and orderly distribution of goods.