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13.04.2026 11:26:42

Indonesia Retail Sales Growth Eases To 2.4%

(RTTNews) - Indonesia's retail sales growth moderated in March after accelerating in the previous month, preliminary survey data from the Bank Indonesia showed on Monday.

Retail sales rose 2.4 percent year-on-year in March, much slower than the 6.5 percent surge a month ago. Sales have been rising since May 2025.

The overall growth was driven by more sales of spare parts and accessories, food, beverages, and tobacco, as well as cultural and recreational goods.

On a monthly basis, retail sales climbed 9.3 percent versus a 4.1 percent rebound in February.

In terms of prices, the survey respondents expect a build-up of inflationary pressures in the next 3 months due to rising raw material prices, while pressures in the next 6 months are expected to remain relatively stable.

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