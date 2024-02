Indonesia Retail Sales Growth Improves In January

(RTTNews) - Indonesia's retail sales grew at a faster pace in January, led by increased demand for clothing, household equipment and food, preliminary data from the Bank Indonesia showed Friday.

Retail sales rose 3.7 percent year-on-year in January, following a 0.2 percent gain in December.

Compared to the previous month, sales shrunk 1.0 percent after a 4.9 percent surge in the previous month when the festival holidays season boosted demand.

Sales declined in the automotive fuel, clothing, culture and recreation, and food, beverages and tobacco groups.