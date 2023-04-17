Indonesia Trade Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Indonesia will on Monday release March figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to sink 14.45 percent on year after shedding 4.32 percent in February. Exports are called lower by an annual 15.0 percent after rising 4.51 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 3.99 billion, down from 5.48 billion a month earlier.

Singapore will provide March numbers for non-oil domestic exports, with forecasts suggesting am increase of 1.7 percent on month and a decline of 20.8 percent on year. In February, NODX was down 8.0 percent on month and 15.6 percent on year, for a trade surplus of SGD6.708 billion.

South Korea will release March data for imports, exports and trade balance. In February, imports were down 6.4 percent on year and exports dropped an annual 13.6 percent for a trade deficit of $4.60 billion.

New Zealand will see March results for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ; in February, the index score was 55.8.