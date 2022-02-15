15.02.2022 12:07:13

Indonesia Trade Surplus Falls In January

(RTTNews) - Indonesia's trade surplus in January decreased from a year ago, figures from Statistics Indonesia showed on Tuesday.

The trade surplus fell to $0.932 billion in January from $1.963 billion a year ago. Economists had expected a surplus of $0.19 billion.

In December, the trade surplus was $1.007 billion.

Exports grew 25.31 percent year-on-year in January. Economists had expected a rise of 33.86 percent.

Imports rose 36.77 percent annually in January. Economists had forecast an increase of 51.38 percent.

On a monthly basis, exports decreased 14.29 percent and imports fell 14.62 percent in January.

