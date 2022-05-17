17.05.2022 08:46:20

Indonesia Trade Surplus Rises In April

(RTTNews) - Indonesia's trade surplus increased notably in April from a year ago, as exports grew much faster than imports, preliminary figures from Statistics Indonesia showed on Tuesday.

The trade surplus rose to $7.56 billion in April from $2.29 billion in the corresponding month last year. Economists had forecast a surplus of $3.25 billion.

In March, the surplus was $4.54 billion.

Exports surged 47.76 percent annually in April, beating economists' forecast for an increase of 35.97 percent.

Imports climbed 21.97 percent in April from a year ago. The expected rate of rise was 34.97 percent.

On a monthly basis, exports rose 3.11 percent in April, while imports dropped 10.01 percent.

Non-oil and gas exports alone grew 47.70 percent annually and 3.17 percent monthly in April.

