Indonesia Trade Surplus Rises In January

(RTTNews) - Indonesia's trade surplus rose in January from a year ago, as exports increased stronger than imports, figures from Statistics Indonesia showed on Tuesday.

The trade surplus rose to $3.826 billion in February from $1.991 billion a year ago. Economists had expected a surplus of $1.66 billion.

In January, the trade surplus was $0.962 billion.

The statistical office attributed the trade surplus mainly to the trade in the non-oil and gas that had a surplus of $5.73 billion. The oil and gas sector, meanwhile, logged a deficit of US$1.91 billion.

Exports grew 34.14 percent year-on-year in February. Economists had expected a rise of 37.32 percent.

Imports rose 25.43 percent annually in February. Economists had forecast an increase of 40.04 percent.

On a monthly basis, exports increased 6.73 percent, while imports fell 8.64 percent in February.