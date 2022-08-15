Indonesia Trade Surplus Shrinks In July

(RTTNews) - Indonesia's foreign trade surplus decreased in July, as exports fell and imports rose, figures from Statistics Indonesia showed on Monday.

The trade surplus shrank to $4.22 billion in July from $5.14 billion in June. Economists had expected a surplus of $3.93 billion.

Exports dropped 2.20 percent month-on-month in July, while imports logged an increase of 1.64 percent.

Non-oil and gas exports contracted 1.64 percent over the month, led by marked falls in shipments of iron and steel commodities.

On an annual basis, both exports and imports surged by 32.03 percent and 39.86 percent, respectively.