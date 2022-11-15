Indonesia Trade Surplus Shrinks In October

(RTTNews) - Indonesia's trade surplus decreased in October, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from Statistics Indonesia showed on Tuesday.

The trade surplus dropped to $5.673 billion in October from $5.794 billion in the same month last year. Economists had expected a surplus of $4.50 billion.

In September, the trade surplus was $4.968 billion.

Exports increased 12.30 percent year on year in October, slower than the expected 13.85 percent increase.

Non-oil and gas exports alone registered an increase of 11.45 percent.

Imports climbed 17.44 percent over the previous year, well below the 23.62 percent increase predicted by economists.

On a monthly basis, exports rose marginally by 0.13 percent in October, while imports declined 3.40 percent.