15.11.2022 07:34:55
Indonesia Trade Surplus Shrinks In October
(RTTNews) - Indonesia's trade surplus decreased in October, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from Statistics Indonesia showed on Tuesday.
The trade surplus dropped to $5.673 billion in October from $5.794 billion in the same month last year. Economists had expected a surplus of $4.50 billion.
In September, the trade surplus was $4.968 billion.
Exports increased 12.30 percent year on year in October, slower than the expected 13.85 percent increase.
Non-oil and gas exports alone registered an increase of 11.45 percent.
Imports climbed 17.44 percent over the previous year, well below the 23.62 percent increase predicted by economists.
On a monthly basis, exports rose marginally by 0.13 percent in October, while imports declined 3.40 percent.
