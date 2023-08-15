15.08.2023 10:21:10

Indonesia Trade Surplus Shrinks To $1.31 Bln

(RTTNews) - Indonesia's foreign trade surplus decreased in July from a year ago as exports fell faster than imports, figures from Statistics Indonesia showed on Tuesday.

The trade surplus shrank to $1.31 billion in July from $4.12 billion in the same month last year.

Economists had expected a surplus of $2.53 billion. In June, the surplus was $3.45 billion.

Exports logged a double-digit annual decrease of 18.03 percent in June, versus an expected fall of 18.3 percent.

Imports declined at a comparatively slower rate of 8.32 percent a year in July, weaker than the 15.5 percent fall expected by economists.

On a monthly basis, exports were 1.36 percent lower in July, while imports slumped by 8.32 percent.

