Indonesian Consumer Confidence Remains Strong

(RTTNews) - Indonesian consumers continued to express a positive attitude in February, survey data from the Bank Indonesia showed on Wednesday.

The consumer confidence index dropped to 123.1 in February from 125.0 in the previous month. However, a reading above 100 indicates optimism among households.

Solid consumer confidence in February was driven by a higher consumer expectation index and an optimistic current economic condition index.

The current economic condition index declined to 110.9 in February from 115.6 in the prior month. Data showed that the consumer expectation index climbed to 135.3 from 134.5 in January, driven by the income expectation index and the job availability expectation index.