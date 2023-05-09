Indonesian Consumers More Optimistic In April

(RTTNews) - Indonesia's consumer confidence improved in April to the highest level in ten months, supported mainly by households' improved assessment of the current economic conditions, survey data from the Bank of Indonesia showed on Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 126.1 in April from 123.3 in the previous month. However, a reading above 100 indicates optimism among households.

The current income index, which increased to 116.6 from 113.1, was primarily responsible for the overall upward trend. The job availability index and current income index made the most contributions among the components.

The consumer expectation index also remained strong in April, rising to 135.5 from 133.5 in March, mostly driven by the expectation index for employment availability.