|
01.09.2023 09:53:27
Indonesian Inflation Rises Slightly To 3.27%, Less Than Forecast
(RTTNews) - Indonesia's consumer price inflation increased for the first time in six months in August, though marginally and at a slower-than-expected pace, data from the statistics bureau showed on Friday.
The consumer price index climbed 3.27 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the 3.08 percent increase in July. Economists had expected inflation to rise to 3.33 percent.
Moreover, the inflation rate has remained within the central bank's target range of 2-4 percent.
Meanwhile, core inflation softened to 2.18 percent in August from 2.43 percent a month ago. Economists had forecast a growth rate of 2.30 percent.
Prices for food, beverages, and tobacco increased at a faster rate of 3.51 percent annually in August versus 1.90 percent in July.
Transportation charges were 9.65 percent higher compared to last year, and utility charges gained by 1.40 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.02 percent in August, versus an expected fall of 0.1 percent. The core consumer price index rose 0.13 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen uneins -- ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex gab derweil ab. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.