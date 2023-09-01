Indonesian Inflation Rises Slightly To 3.27%, Less Than Forecast

(RTTNews) - Indonesia's consumer price inflation increased for the first time in six months in August, though marginally and at a slower-than-expected pace, data from the statistics bureau showed on Friday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.27 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the 3.08 percent increase in July. Economists had expected inflation to rise to 3.33 percent.

Moreover, the inflation rate has remained within the central bank's target range of 2-4 percent.

Meanwhile, core inflation softened to 2.18 percent in August from 2.43 percent a month ago. Economists had forecast a growth rate of 2.30 percent.

Prices for food, beverages, and tobacco increased at a faster rate of 3.51 percent annually in August versus 1.90 percent in July.

Transportation charges were 9.65 percent higher compared to last year, and utility charges gained by 1.40 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.02 percent in August, versus an expected fall of 0.1 percent. The core consumer price index rose 0.13 percent.