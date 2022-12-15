|
15.12.2022 07:37:57
Indonesian Trade Surplus Grows On Non-Oil And Gas Exports
(RTTNews) - Indonesia's trade surplus increased in November, as exports rose sharply amid a fall in imports, figures from Statistics Indonesia showed on Thursday.
The trade surplus rose to $5.16 billion in November from $3.52 billion in the same month last year. Economists had expected a surplus of $4.26 billion.
In October, the trade surplus was $5.59 billion.
Exports increased 5.58 percent year-on-year in November, slower than the expected 9.50 percent rise. Non-oil and gas exports alone registered an increase of 6.88 percent.
Imports fell 1.89 percent over the previous year, in contrast to a 7.0 percent surge predicted by economists.
On a monthly basis, both exports and imports dropped by 2.46 percent and 0.91 percent, respectively.
