ING: RBA To Hike Rate At Least One More Time

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to raise its key policy rate at least one more time, defying market expectations that the central bank has finished its tightening cycle after two months of "no-change", Robert Carnell and Francesco Pesole at ING said Wednesday.

"Australia's growth outlook has cooled, but the labor market remains too tight and the decline in inflation has been primarily due to base effects," they wrote.

"We disagree with the market's expectation that we have seen the peak in rates, and expect at least one more hike. This should help a recovery in the undervalued (in the short and medium-term) Aussie dollar."

Carnell is regional head of research for Asia-Pacific at ING and Pesole is an FX strategist at the firm.

Key takeaways: - Only a modest slowdown in economy - Most of inflation decline so far owes to base effects which are turning less helpful - Run-rate for month-on-month inflation remains much higher than is consistent with RBA's inflation target - Expect at least one more hike and quite possibly two - Hike possible in September or maybe in November after quarterly inflation numbers will be available - That would take cash rate target to 4.35% with an upper risk of 4.6% - If US Fed has finished tightening this could see some AUD outperformance into year-end - AUD's sensitivity to pro-cyclical trades, shape of yield curve, pronounced undervaluation, put it in good position to potentially outpace other G10 peers in multi-quarter USD decline - Not convinced by market pricing that shows only about 20% chance of further rate hike in this cycle - Governor Philip Lowe may choose to deliver his final hike at September meeting as welcome gift to Michelle Bullock - Bullock only to decide whether to follow this up with another, a final hike if inflation data fails to make further progress - Helpful base comparisons in November and December rely on seasonal problems hitting agriculture and energy in Australia last year not being repeated - Risks include bushfires, floods, geopolitical interruptions to supply chains - Risks to forecasts remain skewed more on the upside - Expect AUD/USD to rebound back to June and July 0.69 peaks before year-end - AUD/USD to find more support above 0.70 in H1 2024