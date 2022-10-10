Ireland Construction Activity Returns To Growth

(RTTNews) - Ireland's construction activity expanded for the first time in four months in September, survey results from S&P Global showed on Monday.

The headline BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 50.2 in September from 46.9 in the previous month. A score above 50.0 indicates expansion.

Within three sectors, commercial and housing activity expanded in September, ending three-month periods of contraction. Meanwhile, civil engineering activity continued to fall. New orders declined at the end of the third quarter but the pace of reduction slowed sharply, signaling a near-stabilization. At the same time, employment continued to increase in September.

On the price front, the survey showed that input price inflation accelerated to a three-month high on the back of higher energy, raw material and transportation costs.

Positive sentiment was registered for the first time in four months, but confidence remained muted amid concerns about the potential for a wider economic downturn.