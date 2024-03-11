Ireland Construction Downturn Softens In February

(RTTNews) - Ireland's construction activity deteriorated further in February, though the pace of decline eased for the third straight month, survey results from S&P Global showed on Monday.

The headline BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland Construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 47.4 in February from 45.9 in January. However, any score below 50 indicates contraction.

Among monitored categories, residential activity decreased the least in almost a year-and-a-half in February. The rate of reduction in commercial activity also moderated and was the slowest in four months.

On the price front, input price inflation quickened to a 6-month high amid supply chain pressures due to the disruption in the Red Sea and staff shortages at suppliers.

Looking ahead, Irish construction remained confident about output over the next twelve months amid hopes that new orders would return to growth. Signs of improvement in demand and confidence in the outlook for the coming year supported continued improvements in workforce numbers in February.