Ireland Construction Output Shrinks 6.3%

(RTTNews) - Ireland's construction output continued to decline in the final quarter of 2023, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.

Construction output fell 6.3 percent annually in the fourth quarter, following a 7.4 percent decrease in the third quarter.

On a quarterly basis, construction output fell at a slower rate of 0.7 percent in the December quarter, after a 3.0 percent growth in the prior quarter.

The building sector decreased 9.2 percent annually, while civil engineering output grew by 9.4 percent.

The non-residential and residential sectors declined by 11.0 percent and 5.0 percent, respectively.

The construction output value fell 3.6 percent annually in the fourth quarter and declined 0.4 percent quarterly.