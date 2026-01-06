|
06.01.2026 13:31:42
Ireland HICP Inflation Eases To 2.7%
(RTTNews) - Ireland's EU measure of inflation moderated at the end of the year, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.
The harmonized index of consumer prices climbed 2.7 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 3.1 percent rise in November.
Among components, food prices rose 4.0 percent annually in December, and energy prices were 2.4 percent more expensive. Data showed that transport costs rose only 0.3 percent.
Excluding energy and unprocessed food, the HICP inflation was 2.6 percent.
On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices moved up 0.6 percent in December.
