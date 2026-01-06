Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1549
 EUR
-0,0004
-0,04 %
06.01.2026 13:31:42

Ireland HICP Inflation Eases To 2.7%

(RTTNews) - Ireland's EU measure of inflation moderated at the end of the year, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices climbed 2.7 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 3.1 percent rise in November.

Among components, food prices rose 4.0 percent annually in December, and energy prices were 2.4 percent more expensive. Data showed that transport costs rose only 0.3 percent.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, the HICP inflation was 2.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices moved up 0.6 percent in December.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX setzt Gewinnserie letztlich fort -- DAX beendet Handel mit Rekordhoch -- Wall Street schließt freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte aufwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex Zuschläge verbuchte. An der Wall Street ging es aufwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost wiesen grüne Vorzeichen aus.
