Ireland HICP Inflation Rises To 4.0%

(RTTNews) - Ireland's EU measure of inflation accelerated somewhat in October amid higher energy costs, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices climbed 4.0 percent year-over-year in October, following a 3.8 percent rise in September.

Among components, energy prices alone grew 18.3 percent annually in October, and costs for services were 3.5 percent pricier. Data showed that food prices rose only 0.1 percent.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation eased to 2.5 percent from 2.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices moved up 0.5 percent.