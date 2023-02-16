Ireland Inflation At 8-Month Low

(RTTNews) - Ireland's consumer price inflation eased for the third straight month in January to the lowest level in eight months, data from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.

Consumer prices climbed 7.8 percent year-over-year in January, following an 8.2 percent increase in December.

Further, this was the slowest inflation since April 2022, when prices had risen 7.0 percent.

EU harmonized inflation also moderated to 7.5 percent in January from 8.2 percent in December.

Still, inflation is above the European Central Bank's target of 2.0 percent, and remained higher than 5.0 percent for the sixteenth successive month.

The overall consumer price inflation in January was largely driven by a 26.4 percent surge in utility costs, followed by food and non-alcoholic beverages with a 12.8 percent rise. But the rate of growth eased slightly in both cases compared to December.

Meanwhile, education costs were 7.2 percent lower from a year ago, and prices for miscellaneous goods and services dropped 0.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.8 percent in January after falling 0.2 percent in the prior month.The harmonized index of consumer prices slid 1.0 percent versus a 0.3 percent drop in the preceding month.