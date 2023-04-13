Ireland Inflation Eases To 11-Month Low

(RTTNews) - Ireland's consumer price inflation in March slowed to the lowest level in almost a year, largely led by a slowdown in prices for utilities and energy products, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index climbed 7.7 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 8.5 percent increase in February.

EU harmonized inflation also moderated to 7.0 percent in March from 8.1 percent in the prior month.

Nonetheless, inflation is well above the European Central Bank's target of 2.0 percent and has remained higher than 5.0 percent for the eighteenth successive month.

The overall inflation in March was mainly attributed to a 20.8 percent surge in utility costs, but the rate of growth eased considerably from 26.0 percent in February.

Similarly, the annual price growth in energy products softened sharply to 11.6 percent in March from 29.3 percent a month ago. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages logged a double-digit growth of 13.1 percent.

Data showed that education costs were 6.3 percent lower from a year ago.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 1.1 percent in March, following a 1.6 percent rise in February. The harmonized index of consumer prices moved up 0.9 percent versus a 1.5 percent gain in the preceding month.