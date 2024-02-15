Ireland Inflation Eases To 4.1%

(RTTNews) - Ireland's consumer price inflation eased in January after accelerating in the previous month, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index climbed 4.1 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 4.6 percent rise in December.

EU-harmonised inflation also moderated to 2.7 percent in January from 3.2 percent in the prior month.

However, inflation is still above the European Central Bank's target of 2.0 percent.

The overall inflation in January was mainly attributed to a 9.3 percent surge in the division of recreation and culture.

The annual price growth in housing and utilities slowed to 4.3 percent from 5.2 percent. Similarly, transport charges rose at a slower rate of 2.1 percent versus a 3.4 percent gain a month ago.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 1.3 percent in January, in contrast to a 0.5 percent rebound in December. The HICP also showed a fall of 1.4 percent.

Separate official data showed that the seasonally adjusted trade surplus rose to EUR 4.1 billion in December from EUR 2.5 billion in November. Exports fell 1.0 percent, while imports plunged by 13.0 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the trade surplus was EUR 1.98 billion in December, down from EUR 2.7 billion in the corresponding month last year. Both exports and imports fell by 9.0 percent and 5.0 percent, respectively.