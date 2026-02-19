Ireland Inflation Slows Slightly In January

(RTTNews) - Ireland's consumer price inflation eased slightly in January to the lowest level in four months, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index climbed 2.7 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 2.8 percent rise in December. Moreover, a similar inflation rate was last seen in September 2025.

The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages softened to 3.9 percent from 4.1 percent. Similarly, inflation based on housing and utilities slowed to 3.0 percent from 3.3 percent. Meanwhile, transport costs were 0.1 percent less expensive.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, the consumer price inflation was 2.8 percent.

EU-harmonized inflation also moderated to 2.5 percent from 2.7 percent in the prior month. In the flash report, the rate of inflation was 2.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.9 percent in January, reversing a 0.5 percent rebound in December. The HICP showed a decline of 1.0 percent.