Ireland Jobless Rate Falls Slightly To 4.1%

(RTTNews) - Ireland's unemployment rate declined somewhat in July after a slight increase in the prior month, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.1 percent in July from 4.2 percent in the previous month.

In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.2 percent.

The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed fell to 111,900 in July from 115,500 in June. A year ago, it was 111,800.

Ireland's youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, rose to 10.7 percent from 10.5 percent.