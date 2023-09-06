06.09.2023 16:34:16

Ireland Jobless Rate Remains Stable At 4.1%

(RTTNews) - Ireland's unemployment rate remained stable in August after falling slightly in the previous month, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 4.1 percent in August, the same as in July.

In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.2 percent.

The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed fell to 111,500 in August from 112,200 in July. A year ago, it was 115,600.

Ireland's youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, rose to 11.2 percent from 10.8 percent.

