Ireland Jobless Rate Rises Slightly In June

(RTTNews) - Ireland's unemployment rate increased marginally in June, after falling in the previous two months, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 4.8 percent in June from 4.7 percent in May. In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.3 percent.

The number of unemployed increased to 134,900 persons in June from 128,100 in the preceding month.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, climbed to 5.4 percent in June from 4.9 percent in May.