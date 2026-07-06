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06.07.2026 13:09:49
Ireland Jobless Rate Rises To 5.0%
(RTTNews) - Ireland's unemployment rate increased slightly in June to the highest level in three months, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 5.0 percent in June from 4.9 percent in May. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.6 percent.
There were 145,100 unemployed people in June compared to 142,000 in the previous month. A year ago, it was 136,200.
The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age groups, climbed to 10.8 percent in June from 9.9 percent in the previous month.
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