Ireland Manufacturing Growth Slows In February

(RTTNews) - Ireland's manufacturing growth eased in February, but remained strong, data from IHS Markit showed on Tuesday.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 57.8 in February from 59.4 in January. Any reading above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector.

The 12-month outlook for output growth remained positive in February.

New orders increased sharply in February and new export business rose slightly.

Backlogs of work rose to the third fastest since the survey began in 2002 and the rate of job creation eased for the third time in four months to the lowest in twelve months.

Purchasing activity increased at the fastest rate in seven months in February and suppliers' delivery time lengthened.

On the price front, input and output price inflation accelerated in February, and were the third and second fastest on record.

"The Irish PMI is also very much on a par with the impressive flash February readings for the Eurozone, UK and US of 58.4, 57.3 and 57.5, respectively," Oliver Mangan, AIB Chief Economist, said.