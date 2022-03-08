|
Ireland Manufacturing Output Drops For Fourth Month
(RTTNews) - Ireland's manufacturing output declined for the fourth month in a row in January, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.
Manufacturing output fell a seasonally adjusted 20.9 percent annually in January, following a 6.6 percent fall in December.
On a monthly basis, manufacturing output decreased 2.9 percent in January, following a 6.2 percent rise in the previous month.
Industrial production decreased 3.1 percent monthly in January, after a 6.1 percent growth in the previous month.
Production fell 19.6 percent year-on-year in January, following an 8.5 percent drop in the previous month.
Data also showed that the industrial turnover decreased 3.6 percent monthly in January, while gained 15.5 percent from a year ago.
On an unadjusted basis, industrial turnover grew 16.0 percent yearly in January and rose 27.5 percent from a month ago.
