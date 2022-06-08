Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
08.06.2022 13:35:04
Ireland Manufacturing Output Plunges In April
(RTTNews) - Ireland's manufacturing output contracted sharply in April, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.
Manufacturing output declined a seasonally adjusted 31.6 percent year-on-year in April, much faster than the 5.5 percent fall in March. Output has been falling since October 2021.
On a monthly basis, output in the manufacturing sector decreased 13.5 percent from March, when it rose by 2.0 percent.
Industrial production also fell markedly by 28.7 percent in April compared to last year, following a 7.3 percent drop in the prior month.
Compared to the previous month, industrial output showed a fall of 9.6 percent in April, in contrast to a 1.0 percent increase in March.
Data also showed that industrial turnover edged up a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent annually in April, while it fell 5.6 percent from a month ago.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen letztlich mit deutlichen Abgaben -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich in Rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische Leitindex präsentierte sich am Donnerstag leichter. Der DAX bewegte sich ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain. An den US-Börsen kam es zu Verlusten. Asiens Aktienmärkte gaben am Donnerstag mehrheitlich nach.