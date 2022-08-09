Ireland Manufacturing Output Rises Sharply In June

(RTTNews) - Ireland's manufacturing output expanded markedly at the end of the second quarter, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

Production in the manufacturing industries climbed a seasonally adjusted 23.9 percent year-on-year in June, much faster than the 0.9 percent rise in May, which was the first rise in eight months.

On a monthly basis, manufacturing output advanced 12.0 percent from May, when it rebounded sharply by 22.3 percent.

Total industrial production was 22.7 percent higher in June compared to last year, after a 6.5 percent growth in the prior month. This was also the second successive monthly increase.

Month-on-month, industrial production rose at a slower pace of 6.7 percent in June, following a 33.9 percent surge in May.

Data also showed that the industrial turnover decreased 1.5 percent monthly in June, while it jumped 45.4 percent from a year ago.