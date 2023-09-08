Ireland Manufacturing Production Falls 4.3%

(RTTNews) - Ireland's manufacturing output declined in July after rebounding in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.

Manufacturing production fell a seasonally adjusted 4.3 percent year-on-year in July, reversing a 3.8 percent growth in July.

On a monthly basis, output in the manufacturing sector slumped 12.5 percent from June, when it grew by 14.4 percent.

Total industrial production also fell 4.0 percent in July compared to last year, in contrast to a 1.0 percent rise in the prior month.

Compared to the previous month, industrial output showed a decline of 6.6 percent in July versus an 11.7 percent gain in the prior month.

During the May-July period, production in the manufacturing industries expanded by 1.7 percent compared with the previous three-month period.

The modern sector, which includes the chemical, pharmaceutical, and computer and electronics sectors, showed a flat change in industrial production in the period May to July 2023, while the traditional sector showed an increase of 3.4 percent.