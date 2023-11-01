Ireland Manufacturing Shrinks For Second Month

(RTTNews) - Ireland's manufacturing activity contracted for the second straight month in October as subdued foreign demand, customer destocking and lackluster global economic conditions weighed on sales, survey results from S&P Global showed on Tuesday.

The headline AIB manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index posted 48.2 in October, down from 49.6 in September.

The score was below the neutral 50.0 value for the second month running and also hit the lowest since July.

Faster reductions in output and incoming new work were the major factors weighing on overall activity. Employment numbers stagnated and confidence among manufacturers eased to the lowest since July.

Input prices increased for the first time since February, while factory gate prices dropped for the sixth month in a row. The overall degree of confidence softened for the second month in a row to its lowest since July.