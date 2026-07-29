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29.07.2026 13:18:59
Ireland Posts 3.9% Q2 GDP Growth, Halts Recession Trend
(RTTNews) - Ireland's economy expanded in the June quarter after contracting in the previous two quarters, preliminary figures from the statistical office CSO showed on Wednesday.
Gross domestic product rose a seasonally adjusted 3.9 percent sequentially in the second quarter, reversing a 7.0 percent sharp fall in the first quarter.
The recovery in the second quarter was driven mainly by an increase in the multinational dominated sector of information and communication, the agency said.
On a yearly basis, the downturn in GDP softened markedly to 1.6 percent from 13.0 percent in the first quarter.
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