Ireland Residential Property Price Inflation At 13-Month High

(RTTNews) - Ireland's residential property price index increased at the fastest pace in just over a year in February, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

Residential property prices rose 6.1 percent year-on-year in February, faster than the 5.4 percent gain in January. Prices have been rising since February 2020.

Further, the latest rate of growth was the fastest since January 2023, when prices had risen 6.2 percent.

In the capital region, Dublin, residential property prices rose 5.5 percent annually in February. House prices alone showed an increase of 5.9 percent, and those of apartments climbed by 4.5 percent.

Except for Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland were 6.5 percent higher in February than a year ago.