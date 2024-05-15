Ireland Residential Property Price Inflation At 15-Month High

(RTTNews) - Ireland's residential property price index increased at the fastest pace in more than a year in March, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

Residential property prices rose 7.3 percent year-on-year in March, faster than the 6.2 percent gain in February. Prices have been rising since March 2020.

Further, the latest rate of growth was the fastest since December 2022, when prices had risen 7.7 percent.

In the capital region, Dublin, residential property prices rose 7.2 percent annually in March. House prices alone showed an increase of 7.7 percent, and those of apartments climbed by 5.3 percent.

Except for Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland were 7.4 percent higher in March than a year ago.