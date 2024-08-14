14.08.2024 15:30:47

Ireland Residential Property Price Inflation At 20-Month High

(RTTNews) - Ireland's residential property price inflation rose slightly in June to the highest level in more than one-and-a-half years, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

Residential property prices climbed 8.6 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 8.5 percent gain in May. Prices have been rising since February 2020.

Further, the latest rate of growth was the fastest since October 2022, when prices had risen 9.6 percent.

In the capital region, Dublin, residential property prices rose 9.3 percent annually in June. House prices alone showed an increase of 10.0 percent, and those of apartments climbed by 6.6 percent.

Except for Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland were 8.2 percent higher in June than a year ago.

