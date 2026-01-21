Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1453
 EUR
-0,0041
-0,35 %
21.01.2026 13:24:43

Ireland Residential Property Price Inflation Eases To 6.6%

(RTTNews) - Ireland's residential property price inflation moderated in November to the lowest level in twenty months, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

Residential property prices rose 6.6 percent yearly in November, slower than the 7.2 percent gain in October. Prices have been rising since November 2020.

Further, the latest rate of growth was the weakest since February 2024, when prices had risen 6.2 percent.

In the capital region, Dublin, residential property prices rose 5.0 percent annually in November. House prices alone showed an increase of 4.8 percent, and those of apartments climbed by 5.6 percent.

Except for Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland were 7.9 percent higher in November than a year ago.

On a monthly basis, prices for residential property were up 0.3 percent in November versus a 0.6 percent rise the prior month.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Entspannung im Grönland-Streit: ATX auf Rekordhoch -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen zu. Am Donnerstag bewegten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes auf grünem Terrain.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

