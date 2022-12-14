Ireland Residential Property Prices Rise At Slower Pace

(RTTNews) - Ireland's residential property price index continued its rising trend in October, though at the slowest pace in fifteen months, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

Residential property prices climbed 9.8 percent year-on-year in October, following a 10.1 percent gain in September. Prices have been rising since November 2020.

Further, the latest rate of growth was the slowest since July 2021, when prices had risen 8.5 percent.

In the capital region, Dublin, residential property prices grew 8.3 percent yearly in October. House prices alone showed an increase of 8.5 percent and those of apartments rose 7.6 percent.

Except for Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland were 11.0 percent higher in October than a year ago.