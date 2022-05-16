Ireland Residential Property Prices Rise In March

(RTTNews) - Ireland's residential property prices continued to rise sharply at the end of the first quarter, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.

The residential property price index climbed 15.2 percent year-on-year in March, slightly faster than the 15.1 percent gain in February.

In the capital region Dublin, residential property prices grew 12.7 percent yearly in March. House prices alone showed an increase of 12.6 percent and those of apartment rose 12.9 percent.

Excluding Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland rose 17.3 percent in March from a year ago.

On a monthly basis, residential property prices went up 0.6 percent in March, following a 0.7 percent increase in the prior month.