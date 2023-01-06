Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Ireland Retail Sales Decline 1.4% In November
(RTTNews) - Ireland's retail sales decreased in November after a rebound in the previous month, primarily due to lower sales at bars along with weak motor trade, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.
The volume of retail sales dropped 1.4 percent month-on-month in November, reversing a 0.8 percent rise in October.
The monthly decline was largely affected by an 11.3 percent slump in bar sales. This was followed by a 9.0 percent fall in auto sales.
At the same time, sales of clothing, footwear, and textiles showed a sharp growth of 19.3 percent, and those of electrical goods climbed 4.4 percent.
On a yearly basis, the decline in retail sales was 4.2 percent in November versus 2.5 percent in the previous month. It was the seventh successive monthly fall.
At the same time, the sales value increased 3.6 percent yearly, while it slid 1.4 percent from a month ago.
